RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Attention! Railways likely to conduct NTPC exam in March, check details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Attention! Railways likely to conduct NTPC CBT 1 exam in March, check details

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 soon. It has been over 12 months and crores of candidates are awaiting an official word from the Railway board. According to some sources, the board is likely to conduct the RRB NTPC 2019 exam in March 2020. According to an official, the process of finalising the private agency is in the final stages. It may take another month's delay an official announcement is made.

Candidates could expect an update in January 2020, boards official have said.

However, there was fake news that was circulating to which over 2 crore people fell prey to. A notice that was circulating on social media says, "the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be held between March 28 and April 30, 2020".

Recruitment Board (RRB) officials said that the process is underway and the RRB NTPC admit card would be released in February. Once the RRB NTPC 2019 Admit Card is released, the exams will be conducted.

A total of 1,26,30,885 applications has been received by the railway board to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019-

1. Open the regional website of RRB-- rrb.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB NTPC admit card 2019 download'

3. Fill up the details asked on the page like registration id and password

4. Click on Submit button

5. Admit card for RRB NTPC will be available to download

6. Download the admit card by clicking on the option

7. Take a printout for future references