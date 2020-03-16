NTA UGC NET 2020: Registrations for June examination begin today - Details, direct link

NTA UGC NET 2020 Registration process for June examination begins

NTA UGC NET 2020: The registration process for the UGC NET 2020 June examination has begun on the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who want to appear for the UGC National Eligibility test can apply for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) on or before April 16. The NTA UGC NET 2020 June examination will be conducted for a total of 81 subjects.

The UGC NET 2020 examination will be conducted in online mode to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date - March 16 to April 16

Downloading of Admit Cards - May 15

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates - June 15 to June 20

The date for announcing results - July 5

NTA UGC NET 2020: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'New Registration' and enter your details

Step 3: Note down the registration number and password

Step 4: Log in with the registration number and password on the homepage

Step 5: Upload your passport size picture and scanned signature

Step 6: Pay your application fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your application form

NTA UGC NET 2020: Application Fee

Candidates, those who belong from the General category will have to pay Rs 1000 whereas for OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates the application fee is Rs 500. For SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender candidates, it is Rs 250.