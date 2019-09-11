Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
Air India Recruitment 2019: Apply for over 150 vacancies @ airindia.in before last date; check salary details

Air India Recruitment 2019: The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has released an official notification inviting application from the eligible candidates. This recruitment is on a fixed-term contract basis for the post of Assistant Supervisor.

New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 15:21 IST
Air India Recruitment 2019: The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has released an official notification inviting application from the eligible candidates. This recruitment is on a fixed-term contract basis for the post of Assistant Supervisor. 

AIESL is an Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Organisation, approved by DGCA (India) under CAR 145, to undertake MRO activities in India. 

All the interested candidates, who are eligible, can apply online on the official website of Air India @ airindia.in. The last date to apply for Air India Recruitment 2019 is September 28.

Air India Recruitment 2019: Nos of Vacancy

Total posts: 170

Name of the post:

Eligibility criteria:

Assistant Supervisor:

Graduate from Govt. recognised university in any discipline and Diploma/certificate course in Computer (Minimum 6 month's duration) from recognised institute.

OR

BCA/BSc IT/ Graduate in IT.

Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME)

Experience:

Minimum 1 year of post-qualification (after Graduation) work experience in data entry/computer applications/ relevant field in any organisation of repute.

One-year post qualification working experience in Aviation related software 

NOTE: Candidates with post-graduation Degree/ Diploma (not less than 01-year duration) in HR/ Finance/MMD /Library Science/ Stenography will be given weightage marks up to 5 per cent 

OR

Candidates' having a minimum 2 years of working experience in any Scheduled Airlines on Aviation related software or in SAP will be given weightage marks up to 5 per cent. Experience must be certified by the Aviation organization with proof of salary.

How to apply for Air India Recruitment 2019:

  • Log on to the official website, www.airindia.in
  • On the homepage, click on 'Online link to apply for the Post of Assistant Supervisor in Air India Engineering Services Ltd.'
  • Click on 'New Application'
  • Enter all the required details in the application form
  • Pay the application fees
  • Click on submit

Direct link: http://aiesl.assistantsupervisor.parakh.online/LoginAndRegistration

Air India Recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Assistant Supervisor: Rs 19, 570 (PM) (Emoluments as per approved salary structure of AIESL)

Duration of Contract: Fixed term contract would be initially for a period of 5 (Five) years

Air India Recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

All the candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Skill Test.

Important dates to remember:

Last date to apply

September 28, 2019

Downloading admit card

Tentatively between October 5 to October 19

Date of examination

October 20

Direct link (official notification): http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/823_1_Advt-Notificati...

