Planning an outing at Connaught Place this Sunday? Don't take your car - here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO.PTI Delhi's Connaught Place (File Photo)

Raahgiri Day is all set to return on Sunday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the event will be held in and around Connaught Place. This initiative promotes safe, inclusive, and accessible public spaces, where people can walk to nearby markets and schools, free from traffic hazards. The event is being relaunched under the G20 theme for creating sustainable and liveable cities, with a focus on sustainable mobility.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which is organizing the event, has partnered with Delhi Police, Raahgiri Foundation, Sustainable Mobility Network, and Nagarro, for CSR. The civic body is hoping to promote sustainable mobility and create safer and more sustainable cities, aligning perfectly with the G20 theme.

ALSO READ: Delhi MCD mayor election: Supreme Court says nominated members can't vote

The streets of Connaught Place will be car-free, allowing residents to participate in various recreational activities such as yoga, zumba, sports, games, music, dance, and educational programs. The event will also address issues such as road safety, walkability, and women's safety.

Image Source : DELHI POLICEHere is why Connaught Place is set to be car-free this Sunday

Raahgiri Day, which began in 2013, provides people with a chance to reclaim public spaces and use them for community leisure activities. It is a day that inspires people to reimagine and reinvent the street as the heart of every community, rather than just a space for cars.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Man, son shot at over 'parking dispute' in Yamuna Vihar, probe underway

Raahgiri Day is a unique opportunity to transform the streets of Connaught Place into a people-friendly space, where children and adults can come together and enjoy a range of fun-filled activities.

FAQs

Q1: What is Raahgiri Day?

Raahgiri Day is a community-led initiative that promotes safe, accessible, and inclusive public spaces in cities, where people can walk and cycle to nearby markets and schools without the fear of traffic hazards.

Q: When was Raahgiri Day launched?

Raahgiri Day was launched in 2013.