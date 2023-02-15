Nikki Yadav murder case: Last CCTV footage of Delhi woman emerges. She was alone

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV captures Nikki Yadav

Nikki Yadav murder case: In the latest CCTV footage obtained by the Delhi Police, the deceased Nikki Yadav was seen entering her house in south-west Delhi alone. The video is dated February 9. According to police, she was strangulated hours later.

The first footage, which bears a timestamp of 1.10 pm, shows Yadav taking clothes upstairs to her rented home. The second footage, timestamped at 9.27 pm, shows her peeping out of a door of her rented house before leaving the premises. She is seen returning within a minute.

In the post-mortem report also, it was clear that the reason for the death was due to strangulation. Accused Sahil Gehlot had strangled Nikki using a charging cable, police say. But according to doctors, when the body is usually in a refrigerator, it is difficult to tell the exact time of death as the natural process of decaying the body slows down. No other marks of injury have been found on the body, police added.

Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and stuffed the body in a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in Mitraon village in Delhi was sent to 5-day police remand by the court. On Tuesday, residents of Mitraon village were reminded of the infamous Shraddha Walkar case after police recovered a woman's body from a refrigerator at an eatery in the southwest Delhi area.

What is more shocking is that Sahil Gehlot got married on February 10 after killing his ling-in partner Nikki Yadav.

Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that his marriage was fixed with another woman. When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder, they said.