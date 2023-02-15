Nikki Yadav death case: Accused Sahil Gehlot sent to police custody; cops to establish sequence of events

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sahil Gehlot with Nikki Yadav

Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and stuffed the body in a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in Mitraon village in Delhi was sent to 5-day police remand by the court. On Tuesday, residents of Mitraon village were reminded of the infamous Shraddha Walkar case after police recovered a woman's body from a refrigerator at an eatery in the southwest Delhi area.

What is more shocking is that Sahil Gehlot got married on February 10 after killing his ling-in partner Nikki Yadav. "Yes, we took his (accused Sahil Gehlot's) 5-day remand yesterday to establish the sequence of events, strengthen the evidence, confront him through witnesses for whom we are on the lookout and strengthen the case," Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that his marriage was fixed with another woman. When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder, they said.

Meanwhile, the father of 25-year-old demanded that he be hangled till death. "The accused should be hanged till death. We got to know about my daughter's death yesterday. She had visited us one-and-a-half months ago," Sunil Yadav said.