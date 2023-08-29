G20 Summit: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 till September 12 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police

G20 Summit: In view of the G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Police imposed Section 144 CrPc in the entire city to restrict any large gatherings and prevent untoward incidents or unlawful activity. This directive will be effective starting from August 29 and will remain active for a duration of 15 days until September 12 (inclusive of both days), unless revoked earlier. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ordered the implementation of Section 144.

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

Why Section 144 has been imposed?

Delhi Police in a notice said that it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like pars-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by pars-jumping from aircraft etc.

Ban on these activities

According to the notice, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like pare-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the G20 Summit 2023 in the National Capital of Delhi and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is prohibited.

G20 Summit

The much-awaited G20 Summit will be taking place on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi. The upcoming international event is going to be special as it falls under India's presidency this year. The summit is crucial for India in terms of its geo-political influence over the world and to advance its economic, defence, and security interests. In view of the high-profile event which will see participation from heads of various countries, foreign delegations, a public holiday has been declared in the national capital from September 8-10 during which various institutions, offices, banks, schools, business and commercial establishments among others will remain closed. Check the complete list of what will remain open and closed in Delhi during the G20 summit.

Also Read: G20 Summit: DIAL prepares for upcoming event, forms team of senior officials to monitor delegates. Details

Also Read: 'I apologise for inconvenience...': PM Modi urges people of Delhi to make upcoming G20 Summit a success