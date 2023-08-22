G-20 Summit: Holiday declared in Delhi from September 8-10, schools and offices to remain shut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI G-20 Summit is scheduled to be held next month in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal for declaring a public holiday on September 8 to 10 in view of the G-20 Summit scheduled for the next month, officials said on Tuesday. The Chief Minister's approval means that all the offices of the Delhi Government and MCD will remain closed during these 3 days. Also, there will be a holiday for 3 days in all the schools in the national capital. This comes after Delhi Police had urged the Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday from September 8 to 10.

Delhi police conduct mock drill

Meanwhile, Delhi police authorities are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates for the mega event. As part of the preparations, Delhi traffic police on Monday (August 21) conducted a mock drill exercise on major roads connecting Pragati Maidan - the main venue of the summit, with various hotels, to review restriction and diversion arrangements.

Multiple teams of traffic police personnel were deployed at different junctions and barricades were erected at diversion points and junctions as part of the exercise.

Two-day G-20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

