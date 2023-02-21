Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Delhi woman, mother of two, set on fire by live-in partner succumbs to injuries

Delhi: Investigations revealed that the victim had left her husband and was living with the accused, identified as Mohit, for the past six years.

Image Source : ANI Mohit has been detained and further investigation is underway.

A 28-year-old woman died on Monday, days after she was allegedly set afire by her live-in partner in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said. According to reports, the woman, who was resident of Balbir Vihar in northwest Delhi, was admitted to SGM Hospital with burn injuries on February 11, police said.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her husband and was living with the accused, identified as Mohit, for the past six years. The woman, who works as a labourer in a footwear factory, got into an argument with Mohit on the night of February 10 after she found him taking drugs at his friend's place. The accused allegedly poured 'tarpin oil' over her and set her on fire, the police said.

 

The woman was unfit to record a statement due to her critical condition. On Monday, she died at the hospital and the post-mortem was conducted, the officer said.

She had two children — one from her marriage and one with Mohit. On the basis of her family members' statement, a murder case has been registered at Aman Vihar police station, the police said.

Mohit has been detained and further investigation is underway, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

