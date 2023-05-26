Friday, May 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Under-trial prisoner ends life by hanging himself in common bathroom in Tihar jail

Delhi: Under-trial prisoner ends life by hanging himself in common bathroom in Tihar jail

Delhi: Under-trial prisoner ends life by hanging himself in common bathroom in Tihar jail

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : India TV News Desk | New Delhi
Updated on: May 26, 2023 21:21 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

 An under-trial prisoner, Imran, 29, killed himself by hanging himself in the common bathroom of ward 6 of central Jail no. 04 of Tihar Prison, New Delhi on Friday.

He was declared dead by an on-duty Doctor, said prison officials.

"It is to inform that UTP Imran @Raja S/o Salim @ Mahawar aged about 29 years was admitted in Central Jail No. 04 on 24/02/2023 and facing trial in FIR No. 219/2023 U/s: 398/506 IPC & 25/54/59 Arms Act, PS Model Town, Delhi. On 26.05.2023, the UTP committed suicide by hanging himself in the common bathroom of ward no. 06 of Central Jail No 04  and has been declared dead at 11:53 am by the On-duty Doctor of this Jail. All the Concerned Authorities have been informed accordingly for necessary action," a statement released by officials read.

More information is awaited.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News