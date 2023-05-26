Delhi: Under-trial prisoner ends life by hanging himself in common bathroom in Tihar jail

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

An under-trial prisoner, Imran, 29, killed himself by hanging himself in the common bathroom of ward 6 of central Jail no. 04 of Tihar Prison, New Delhi on Friday.

He was declared dead by an on-duty Doctor, said prison officials.

"It is to inform that UTP Imran @Raja S/o Salim @ Mahawar aged about 29 years was admitted in Central Jail No. 04 on 24/02/2023 and facing trial in FIR No. 219/2023 U/s: 398/506 IPC & 25/54/59 Arms Act, PS Model Town, Delhi. On 26.05.2023, the UTP committed suicide by hanging himself in the common bathroom of ward no. 06 of Central Jail No 04 and has been declared dead at 11:53 am by the On-duty Doctor of this Jail. All the Concerned Authorities have been informed accordingly for necessary action," a statement released by officials read.

More information is awaited.