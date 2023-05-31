Delhi Shahabad murder case live updates: CM Kejriwal to give Rs 10 lakh to victim's family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Shahbad murder case live updates

Delhi Shahabad murder case live updates: Accused Sahil, who stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi multiple times and bludgeoned her to death on Sunday, has confessed to his crime, sources said. The accused was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accused has also said that he has 'no regrets' over the crime. Police said the girl had 34 wounds on her body. Surprisingly, none of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm. The accused was produced before a court today and was sent to Police custody for 2 days.