  Delhi Shahabad murder case live updates: CM Kejriwal to give Rs 10 lakh to victim's family
Delhi Shahabad murder case live updates: CM Kejriwal to give Rs 10 lakh to victim's family

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2023 7:26 IST
Delhi Shahbad murder case live updates
Image Source : PTI Delhi Shahbad murder case live updates

Delhi Shahabad murder case live updates: Accused Sahil, who stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi multiple times and bludgeoned her to death on Sunday, has confessed to his crime, sources said. The accused was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accused has also said that he has 'no regrets' over the crime. Police said the girl had 34 wounds on her body. Surprisingly, none of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm. The accused was produced before a court today and was sent to Police custody for 2 days.

Live updates :Delhi Shahabad murder case

  • May 31, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    CM Kejriwal to give Rs 10 lakh to victim's family

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 Lakh for the kin of the victim in the Shahabad murder case and promised 'strictest' punishment to the accused.

