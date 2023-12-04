Delhi: Racket looting people by impersonating police personnel busted

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police arrest the mastermind

Delhi Police busted a racked which was involved in looting people by impersonating cops. The members of the gang used to go to shops pretending to be Delhi Police officers, show fake police ID cards and fake wireless sets and loot them.

Delhi Police's PCR received a call of such robbery in the Seemapuri area where a caller told the police that he lives in Seemapuri and on November 25, 5 people came to his house and looted Rs 33,000 and two mobile phones. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

The police again received a similar call on November 22 in which the caller said that some people came posing as Delhi Police officers and looted Rs 50,000 from them. The police found both the cases had a similar pattern.

The CCTV footage showed that the accused came on two different motorcycles.

Lead found from a small piece of paper

While investigating the case of November 22, the police found a small piece of paper which the accused had accidentally left behind after the robbery. This small piece of paper was a piece of online police clearance certificate dated April 2023.

After examining this certificate, the police spoke to the officer who gave permission in the Special Branch and the person seeking permission who is currently in Nepal.

During the investigation, it was found that this person had given a copy of the police verification to a person named Shanu, who is a resident of Ghonda, Maujpur.

After technical surveillance, the police identified the accused Zeeshan alias Shanu in Maujpur and arrested him.

After this, two more people were arrested and walkie talkie, motorcycle, police sticker, siren, and police uniform which were used in the crime were recovered from them.

According to the police, accused Zeeshan was the mastermind of this gang, Zeeshan used to arrange the uniform of Delhi Police through his partner Zuber, Sameer used to take the number of spa massage center by calling on just dial.

Another accused Amjad used to go to these spa massage centers posing as a fake customer, following this signal the rest of the gang members in which Imran used to call himself constable Ashok Rana with fake ID cards, Zeeshan alias Sanu used to call himself Sub Inspector Zakir Khan and used to call himself a Red Team officer.

