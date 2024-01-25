'Lord Ram never discriminated on lines of caste and religion, but...': CM Kejriwal at Republic Day program

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the pran 'pratishtha ceremony' of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22 was a 'matter of pride'. He was attending the Republic Day program at Chhatrasal Stadium. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

He also said that the Delhi government runs on the inspiration of 'Ram Rajya' with focus on good education, health for all. He stressed that Lord Ram never discriminated on lines of caste and religion, but our society today is divided on those lines.

Kejriwal, Cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs took part in various events across the national capital as part of the party's plan to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The AAP is organising shobha yatras and bhandaras in different parts of the national capital to celebrate the 'Pran Pratistha (consecration)' ceremony.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal said he participated in bhandaras organised in different areas of Delhi. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this sacred occasion of the installation of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in the grand temple. Hail Siya Ram," he said in another post.