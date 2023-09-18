6 members of family held for marching towards Amit Shah's residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Delhi Police apprehended six members of a family who were marching towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence at Krishna Menon Marg, in New Delhi on Sunday without any permission or prior information. As soon as the police got information about this, they immediately took action and apprehended them.

What did the police say?

According to the official, police had received information that six members of a family were moving towards the residence of Home Minister Shah. When these people were inquiring about the Home Minister's residence, a police team reached the area and took everyone into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, "We received information that six members of a family were proceeding towards Krishna Menon Marg without proper authorisation." “A police team, on receiving the information, reached the area and while these people were looking for the location, apprehended them in a timely manner to avert any incident,” the DCP added.

Further investigation underway

According to the reports, the people caught near the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah used to set up carts in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi and were upset over the removal of the carts. Police said that further investigation and action is being taken in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Previous govts did not celebrate Telangana Liberation Day due to 'appeasement policies': Amit Shah

Also Read: Opposition alliance opposed construction of Ram temple: Amit Shah in Bihar rally