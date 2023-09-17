Amit Shah to participate in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations in Hyderabad today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad Liberation Day: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Telangana Liberation Day celebration in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 17). The celebration will be held at around 8 am at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

The 'Liberation Day' celebrations are being organised by the central government at the Parade Grounds. On September 17, 1948, the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. Shah had participated in the official celebration of ‘ Liberation Day’ organised by the Centre in Hyderabad last year.

Shah, who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, was received by Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, party's National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other leaders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Poll-bound Telangana will witness hectic activity today, particularly regarding the commemoration of the merger of this former princely state with the Indian union 75 years ago. The BJP, the ruling BRS party, and the AIMIM have all organized events to celebrate this historic day.

Telangana government will organise official function

The Telangana government also plans to hold an official event on September 17, commemorating it as 'National Integration Day,' with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao slated to be in attendance.

The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, will organise a 'Tiranga bike rally' and subsequently host a public gathering on Sunday evening to mark 'National Integration Day.'

Meanwhile, the Congress is convening its Working Committee (CWC) session today and an extended working committee meeting on Sunday in the city. On Sunday evening, the party is planning to hold a public gathering at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of the city. During this event, the party will unveil its 'guarantees' for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

BJP celebrates Telangana liberation day to commemorate the region’s freedom

The BJP celebrates the day as 'Telangana liberation day', to commemorate the region’s freedom from erstwhile Nizam rule. The saffron party has been fighting for its official celebration by the governments for over two decades now. The saffron party has been critical of the incumbent BRS government for not organising an official function despite being in favour of it during the Telangana statehood agitation.

The CPI has been conducting week-long celebrations of the 'Telangana armed struggle' contending that the struggle, spearheaded by the Communists, led to the merger of the Nizam's Hyderabad State with Indian Union.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi, seeks 33% quota for OBCs, passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Also Read: CWC meeting to discuss strategy for Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Hyderabad today