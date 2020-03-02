Hyderabad techie poisons wife, 2 children; later commits suicide

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad techie ends life after killing wife, 2 kids

A 40-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad committed suicide after killing his wife and two children. The incident was reported from Hasthinapuram in LB Nagar, where the dead bodies of the four family members were recovered from their house. According to the police, the accused had poisoned his wife and children before committing suicide.

Pradeep, employed in a leading software firm, his wife Swathi (35) and their two children Kalyan Krishna (6) and Jaya Krishna (2) were found lying dead in the bed room.

Financial problems are suspected to be the reason for the murder-suicide pact.

Police suspect that Pradeep mixed poison in the food of his wife and children and later ended his life by consuming the same on Saturday or Sunday.

The incident came to light after neighbours alerted the police as the family had not come out of their house since Saturday. Police broke open the door and found the bodies lying in the beds.

The police shifted the bodies to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy and launched the investigation.

It is suspected that Pradeep resorted to the extreme due to financial problems. He reportedly wrote a letter to his father saying he did not want to be a burden on him.

