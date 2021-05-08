Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR/TWITTER Delhi: Bike-borne miscreants snatch mobile phone in Brahampuri area; held

Two snatchers were held in Delhi after they took away the mobile phone of a lady. The incident was reported from the Brahampuri area in the national capital, where the miscreants were held by HC Azad Akhtar posted at New Usmanpur police station. According to the details, the incident occurred while a lady was passing through Gali No. 15 in the area, following which two bike-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone and attempted to flee.

HC Azad Akhtar, who was patrolling in the area, showed exemplary courage and hit one of the miscreants with his bike and chased them.

At the same time, he even verbally incited the general public to catch hold of the snatchers.

Following a long chase, one of the miscreants was nabbed with the help of the public. The other miscreant is on the run.

The police have recovered the snatched mobile phone from the accused.

Accordingly, a case under FIR No. 236/2021 U/S 356/379/411/34 IPC has been registered at New Usmanpur police station in Delhi and the efforts to nab the second accused are on.

Police have said the arrested accused has been found involved in previous four cases of snatching.

A video of the incident was captured on the CCTV camera.