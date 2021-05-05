Image Source : PTI 10 arrested for oxygen black marketing in Lucknow

The Lucknow police have arrested 10 persons involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders. The police have recovered 225 oxygen cylinders and cash from them. According to an official statement, the police arrested two persons, Karan Bharadwaj and Nekram, from near Jankipuram crossing and seized a van with 115 oxygen cylinders on Tuesday evening.

In Gudamba, a joint team of the crime branch and Gudamba police raided Balaji lifesaving gas agency and nabbed two persons, Vishnu of Gudamba and Vikas of Gonda.

The police recovered 87 oxygen cylinders and Rs 1 lakh from the accused.

In another case from Gomti Nagar Extension, two persons, Ikram Ali of Sultanpur and Ayush Shukla of Vishwas Khand, were arrested by the police. Cops said they used to secure fake receipts for the purchase of nitrogen gas and used to get oxygen gas cylinders which were sold at high prices to the needy.

Police recovered 10 jumbo size cylinders (all filled), 8 small empty cylinders, a loader, a receipt, Rs 2,500 and two mobile phones from them.

Similarly, four persons, Anil Kumar Singh of Bazarkhala, Sajid of Gomti Nagar, Jitendra Kumar Verma and Neeraj Rawat, both of Barabanki, were also arrested in Naka.