Student held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1 cr in Lucknow

22-year-old female student from Kolkata was arrested by customs sleuths at Lucknow airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.13 crore.  

Lucknow Published on: April 16, 2021 16:30 IST
A 22-year-old female student from Kolkata was arrested by customs sleuths at Lucknow airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.13 crore.

The student, whose father is a wholesale dealer in rice, was returning from Dubai on an Indigo flight that landed in Lucknow on April 13.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Customs, Niharika Lakha, "The female student was trying to smuggle 2,318 grams of gold which she had concealed in white polythene inside her underwear."

"It was the biggest catch from a woman passenger," she added.

The accused gold carrier was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

Customs sleuths confirmed that the woman was caught for the first time in Lucknow.

She was supposed to hand over the gold to a person waiting outside the airport.

