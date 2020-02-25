Image Source : PTI Brazilian held with cocaine worth Rs 9 crore at Delhi airport

A Brazilian national has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly possessing cocaine worth around Rs 9 crore, a Customs official said on Tuesday. The foreigner, who arrived at the T-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Saturday, was intercepted by the Customs officers at the IGI.

On Friday, the person had reached Addis Ababa from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. The passenger was intercepted after he had crossed the Green Channel. For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.

On a detailed personal and baggage search, 1,915 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 9 crore, concealed in three plastic pouches, were recovered, the official said. The cocaine has been seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the person placed under arrest, the Customs official said.

