Radisson Bypass to close for Delhi airport expansion work

A road connecting Delhi Airport with the Rangpuri area on National Highway 8 that connects the national capital with Gurugram in Haryana would be closed for over a year from Wednesday for undertaking the airport expansion project. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the road will be closed to construct the Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3 expansion plan.

The Eastern Cross Taxiway will reduce the time for aircraft to travel from one runway to another. Lately, passengers had to wait for as long as half an hour inside the aircraft to reach their designated terminal buildings.

"As per the diversion plan approved by the Delhi Traffic Police, the traffic coming from Rangpuri roundabout will be diverted to the Central Spine Road, connecting Terminals 2 and 3 from Mahipalpur," DIAL said in a statement.

"For smooth movement of passengers coming to Terminals 2 and 3 from Shiva Murti, Dwarka and Gurugram, DIAL has built and commissioned Radisson Bypass Road, connecting Rangpuri with the airport via Central Spine road."

As per the statement, the newly constructed diversion road towards the existing Radisson Road or Rangpuri for Terminal 3 is a 6-lane dual carriageway.

"Traffic plying from Rangpuri or Gurugram to Terminals 2 and 3 will be using the signal-free western carriageway, which starts from NHAI Toll Plaza near Mahipalpur roundabout and merges with the Central Spine road at approximately 480m from the existing T-junction, opposite the Aerocity Metro Station," the statement said.

"The eastern carriageway of this diversion road is meant for traffic plying from T2 and T3 to Rangpuri or Gurugram."

