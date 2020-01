Now, first all women cab service at Delhi airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has got its first all-women cab service. The service, opened by Sakha, aims at ensuring the safety and security of women. Sakha is a social enterprise providing safe transport solutions for women by women in four cities in India.

Sakha has a fleet of cabs and female drivers that will ferry women safely. Their kiosk is located near pillar 16 at the exit of International departures.