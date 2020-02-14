Delhi Airport on flirting spree this Valentine's Day. Air India, IndiGo, Vistara's response will make your day

Love might be in the air, but on ground, Delhi Airport has gone on a spree of flirtatious tweets aimed at various airlines including IndiGo, Air India and Vistara Airlines.

It started with a tweet aimed at IndiGo Airlines, "Hey @IndiGo6E, promise me you’ll never run away from my runway! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."

The two shared a series of humorous tweets filled with cheesy language and a pinch of aeronautical banter.

Soon after, Delhi Airport also did the same with Air India and Vistara Airlines.

"Hey @airindiain, you’ll always be my love at first flight! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020," Delhi Airport tweeted aimed at Air India.

To this Air India replied, "@delhiairport It feels great to have a special place in your hub. #ValentinesDay2020 #DELlovesYou."

Vistara and Delhi Airport then shared a series of tweets 'full of love'.

Hey @airvistara, its valentines day, want to continue flying higher with us? #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020

"Hey @airvistara , its valentines day, want to continue flying higher with us? #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020," Delhi Airport tweeted at Vistara Airlines. To which Vistara replied, "@DelhiAirport, cheesy but landed well, just like all our aircraft thanks to you #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."

Delhi Airport then said, "Why thank you, we get this new feeling with you and it never gets old, runway with me? #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020"

Advertising its purple colour, Vistara replied, "Sounds like a plan, i'd be wearing purple."

The conversation ended with Delhi Airport's fixing up of a date. "You are too beautiful to be missed, it’s a date then."

Spicejet was also a party of Delhi Airport's PDA this valentines day. "Hey @flyspicejet, love how you turn my hub red, hot and spicy! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020."

