Flying from Delhi Airport? Get your luggage picked up from your house and travel handsfree

New luggage pick up and drop facility will be available from the terminal 3 of the India Gandi International Airport

Carry your luggage in travel can be the most annoying thing ever. Long ques only added to travel problems but what if you could just send your luggage before you reached the airport and pick it up when you land? Wouldn't b it be cool? If the idea already fascinates you, you might just want to explore Delhi Airports' latest facility. the Indira Gandhi International Airport commonly known as the IGI Aiport will be starting the facility of luggage pick and drop to your house soon.

On Friday, the airport officials informed that this facility will be started at the Terminal 3 of IGI airport currently. The plan to extend this service to the other two-terminals will be soon come up with.

The Delhi Airport has tied up with Bengaluru based Carterex and users will be able to make their bookings for pick and drop of their luggage through the website or app of Carterx. There will be baggage counters at the terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport where you could book this facility.

Apart from pick-up drop facilities of the luggage will also be available for passengers and that's not the only cool thing. The facility can be used to drop your luggage to locations in Delhi/NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The facility will be charged according to the pickup, drop location and the size, weight of the luggage. The charges start Rs 299 for luggage up to 20 kgs and there will be no extra charge for delivery in Delhi. For every extra 5Kgs, users will need to pay Rs 100 extra. The maximum weight allowed per bag is set at 40kgs.

So next time when you don't want to carry those extra heavy bags with you, book this facility and travel hand free.