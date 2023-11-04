Govt will extend free ration scheme to 80 crore poor people for next 5 years: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the Centre has decided to extend the free ration scheme to 80 crore poor people across the country for the next five years.

Addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg, PM Modi said, "I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people of the country for the next 5 years."

During the campaigning, the Prime Minister also hit out at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that he was paid Rs 508 crore by Mahadev betting App promoters.

ED made these claims on the basis of a statement by an accused arrested in the case.

"Congress government in Chhattisgarh has not spared any chance to loot you. They have not even spared the name of 'Mahadev'. Just two days ago, a major action was taken (by the Enforcement Directorate) in Raipur and a huge pile of cash was recovered. People are saying that this is the money belonging to 'sattebaj' (those involved in betting) and they have collected it by looting the poor and youth of Chhattisgarh. Congress leaders have been filling their houses with the same money," Modi said.

In the media, it is being published that the money is linked to him, the PM said, apparently referring to CM Baghel.

"The Congress government and the chief minister should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what link they have with the accused in this scam sitting in Dubai," he said.

"Congress' priority is to fill its coffers by indulging in corruption... Chhattisgarh says '30 taka kakka, apka kaam pakka'," PM Modi said, alleging 30 per cent commission in every work in the Congress government.

With inputs from PTI

