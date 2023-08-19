Chhattisgarh: From employment concession to free travel for pilgrims, Kejriwal lists out AAP guarantees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday released 'guarantee cards' for the people to mention what his party will implement if voted to power in the state. This is his third trip to the poll-bound state in the past five months.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the duo addressed an AAP workers' convention at Jainam Manas Bhavan.

HERE ARE THE LIST OF GUARANTEES

Employment guarantee

Employment will be provided to every unemployed.

An unemployment allowance of ₹ 3000 per month will be given to every unemployed until a job is found.

About 10 lakh unemployed will be recruited for government jobs.

Transparency will be brought in job recruitment by eliminating recommendations and corruption, job opportunities will be given to the general public.

Electricity guarantee

Like Delhi and Punjab, 300 units of electricity will be given free of cost to every household in Chhattisgarh every month.

24-hour electricity will be provided in all the villages and cities of Chhattisgarh without any cuts.

All the old outstanding domestic bills will be waived after the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Chhattisgarh.

Guarantee for women

All women above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1000 Stree Samman Rashi every month.

Education guarantee

Every child of Chhattisgarh will be given good and free education

All government schools will be made great like Delhi

Like Delhi, private schools in Chhattisgarh will not be allowed to increase fees illegally.

All contractual teachers will be confirmed. All vacant posts of teachers will be filled.

Teachers will not be given any other work other than teaching.

Health guarantee

Arrangement of free and good treatment for every citizen of Chhattisgarh like Delhi.

All medicines, tests and operations will be made free like in Delhi.

Mohalla clinics will be opened in every village and ward like Delhi.

All existing government hospitals in Chhattisgarh will be upgraded and new government hospitals will be opened.

All road accident patients will be given free treatment facility in entire Chhattisgarh.

Pilgrimage Guarantee

Like Delhi, all the elders can travel for free to any holy pilgrimage place of their choice.

Travelling there, living and eating will all be free.

Guarantee of corruption free

Like Delhi, corruption will be completely eradicated in Chhattisgarh too.

You will not have to go there to get work done in any government office, like Delhi, you will issue a phone number, you will call on that phone and tell the work, a government employee will come to your home and do the work, you will not need to bribe anyone.

Guarantee of Samman Rashi for martyrs'

If the soldiers of the Indian Army and Chhattisgarh Police are martyred during service, then their families will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore.

Guarantee for working class