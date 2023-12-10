Amit Shah’s ‘bada aadmi’ vow for Vishnu Deo Sai in poll rally goes viral after BJP picks Chhattisgarh CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

As the BJP put an end to all speculations around its Chief Ministerial face in Chhattisgarh with its announcement of Vishnu Deo Sai’s name, little did people see it coming even though Union Home Minister Amit Shah dropped a massive possible hint in one of his poll rallies last month. The BJP, after weeklong brainstorming over the chief minister’s post, declared the face today, ending the suspense looming over it since December 3 when the election results were out.

In a rally in Kunkuri, Shah had said urged the people to vote for Sai, who was contesting from the constituency. The video of the same is now going viral after the announcement of the CM face. Here is why.

“Aap inko (Vishnu Deo Sai) vidhayak bana do, unko bada aadmi banane ka kaam hum karenge (you make him MLA, we will make him a big man)," Shah had said in the rally.

Notably, Kunkuri seat is in the Surguja division where the BJP emerged victorious in all 14 segments.

BJP’s CM face

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, will be state chief minister after he was elected as leader of BJP's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs in Raipur today (December 10).

"Vishnu Sai is likely to take oath as CM on either December 12 or December 13," said Chhattisgarh state BJP observer Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

On becoming the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai said, "With all honesty, I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfill the promises. The first work will be to give 18 lakh 'Awas' to the people."

Earlier, BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda attended the meeting in Raipur on Sunday with newly elected legislators regarding the chief ministerial candidate in the state.