Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vistara first airline in India to operate commercial flight on wide-body aircraft using sustainable fuel

New Delhi: Vistara, the Indian full-service carrier, announced on Thursday (May 4) that it has become the first Indian airline to operate a commercial domestic flight on a wide-body aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). As per the airlines, it operated a Boeing 787 aircraft on the Delhi-Mumbai route using sustainable aviation fuel.

According to the airline, this historic feat was achieved on Vistara's brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which flew from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai using a blend of 17 per cent SAF with 83 per cent conventional jet fuel.

Airline reduce 10,000 pounds of CO2 emissions

On this flight, Vistara was able to reduce approximately 10,000 pounds of CO2 emissions. This pioneering initiative is part of Vistara's ongoing efforts to minimise carbon footprint and support a sustainable future for the aviation industry, according to the airline. "This pioneering initiative is part of Vistara's ongoing efforts to minimize carbon footprint and support a sustainable future for the aviation industry," the airline said.

Last month, the joint venture of Tata Group-Singapore Airlines -- Vistara -- had operated a wide-body aircraft on a long-haul international route using sustainable aviation fuel, which was also the first time for an Indian airline.

A blend of 30 per cent SAF and 70 per cent conventional jet fuel was used on a ferry flight between Charleston International Airport, South Carolina to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, which resulted in the reduction of approximately 150,000 pounds of CO2 emissions over fuel's life cycle, Vistara said.

"We have always been committed to driving sustainability and innovation in aviation, and are delighted to carry out yet another industry-first initiative of operating a commercial flight on a wide-body using SAF," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara, which is in the process of merging with Tata Group-owned Air India.

Besides Air India, the group also owns low-cost carrier AIX Connect (AirAsia India) and international budget airline Air India Express. These two airlines are also set to be integrated into one single entity, which is planned to be operated as a low-cost airline. Vistara, in a statement, said that along with other airline companies of the TATA Group, it has been working extensively towards the reduction of carbon emissions through the use of sustainable technologies.

Last year, they signed an MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum to collaborate on the research, development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). According to the airline, it is also working through the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), to lower CO2 emissions for international flights and to curb the industry's impact on climate change.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: India's coal production rises 15% to 893 million tonnes in 2022-23

Also Read: Air India, Vistara enter interline partnership

Latest Business News