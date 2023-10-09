Monday, October 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Sensex falls 510 points in early trade, Nifty loses 146 points near 19,514

Sensex falls 510 points in early trade, Nifty loses 146 points near 19,514

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd were among the top companies that lost points in early trade.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: October 09, 2023 10:30 IST
Sensex loses over 500 points
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Sensex loses over 500 points

The benchmark Sensex fell by 510 points while Nifty lost 146 points in early trade on Monday. After losing early points, the Sensex was trading around 65,626 mark, while the Nifty- 19,539.

Companies that caused the loss of over Sensex 5oo points were Vodafone Idea Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd in early trade on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, Sensex rose to 257.41 points to 65888.98 in early trade whereas Nifty advanced 78.25 points to 19,624.

Benchmark equity indices gained in early trade, extending their previous day's rally, ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy review. Firm trends in Asian markets also bolstered the investors' sentiment.

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News