Sensex falls 510 points in early trade, Nifty loses 146 points near 19,514

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Sensex loses over 500 points

The benchmark Sensex fell by 510 points while Nifty lost 146 points in early trade on Monday. After losing early points, the Sensex was trading around 65,626 mark, while the Nifty- 19,539.

Companies that caused the loss of over Sensex 5oo points were Vodafone Idea Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd in early trade on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, Sensex rose to 257.41 points to 65888.98 in early trade whereas Nifty advanced 78.25 points to 19,624.

Benchmark equity indices gained in early trade, extending their previous day's rally, ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy review. Firm trends in Asian markets also bolstered the investors' sentiment.

Latest Business News