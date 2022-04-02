Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; get costlier by Rs 7.20 per litre in 12 days | Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices rise by more than 80 paise/L in Delhi; other cities also affected

Highlights Fuel prices are on a significant rise in metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

On Saturday, petrol stood at Rs 102.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.87 per litre in Delhi.

Kolkata saw the price of petrol at Rs 112.19 per litre (increased by 84 paise).

Fuel prices are on a significant rise in metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. On Saturday, the national capital saw a rise of more than 80 paise as petrol stood at Rs 102.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.87 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 117.57 and Rs 101.79, respectively (increased by 85 paise).

Giving close competition to Mumbai in the price of petrol, Kolkata saw the price of petrol at Rs 112.19 per litre (increased by 84 paise) and diesel at Rs. Rs 97.02 per litre(increased by 80 paise).

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 108.21 and Rs 108.21 respectively, (increased by 76 paise).

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide program 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organize rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Latest Business News