Tourism sector upset over extension of ban on international flights, over 10 lakh jobs at risk

As the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday extended the ban on international flights, the tourism sector has expressed its disappointment over the decision. Speaking to India TV, Subhash Goyal, President of STIC Travel Group and Confederation of Tourism Professionals said that this decision by the Civil Aviation Ministry could be 'fatal' for the tourism and travel sector, as about 10 lakh more people working in this industry may have to lose their jobs.

"Travel and hospitality contribute about 10% to the government's total tax collection", he said. Talking about 2019, Goyal said that the travel and hospitality industry earned $ 30 billion from foreign travelers alone.

In 2019, about 25 million Indians went abroad. At the same time, 11 million foreigners came to India. In this way, in the last two years, about 60 to 65 billion dollars have been lost due to the closure of international flights.

Due to the Covid-induced lockdown in the last two years, 25 lakh people working in this industry have lost their jobs, he said.

"Due to non-starting of international flights, the jobs of one million more people are threatened. When restaurants, cinema halls, metro, malls etc. have been opened, then what is the problem in opening regular international flights? The government should take a decision on this serious issue at the earliest", he said.

Many countries now open for international travellers

With Covid cases significantly coming down, many countries have opened tourism for foreign travelers. These include countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Bali, and Malaysia.

Financial losses to India

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian airlines and airports have suffered a loss of about 20 thousand crore rupees due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the financial year 2020-21. At the same time, the companies operating the airports have also suffered a loss of more than Rs 5,000 crore.

