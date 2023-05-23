Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Go First says no definite timeline for resumption of flights: DGCA

Earlier this month, the Go First airline announced bankruptcy and suspension of all its flights due to the shortage of engines for its fleet.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 18:38 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Go First Bankruptcy: Go First on Tuesday said that they have no definite timeline for the resumption of operations yet. The airline conveyed this to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Earlier this month, the Go First airline announced bankruptcy and suspension of all its flights due to the shortage of engines for its fleet. 

The airline has also filed for the voluntary insolvency procedure with the aviation watchdog for resolving the matter.

Amid the crisis, in a reply to DGCA on Tuesday, Go First airline said they have no definite timeline for the resumption of operations yet, DGCA informed.

