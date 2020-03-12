Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) S&P 500 falls: Trading at Wall Street closed for 15 minutes, second time in a week (Representative Image)

Trading at Wall Street was stopped for 15 minutes on Thursday as S&P 500 fell by 7 per cent right at the opening. Such a thing has happened twice this week. The gloomy mood in the bear market was mirrored in Indian stock exchanges as well. Global markets are witnessing a manic sell-off amid Coronavirus outbreak.

In India, The BSE Sensex plunged over 2,919 points on Thursday in its biggest one-day fall in absolute terms as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global markets.

Sensex had nosedived over 3,204.30 points during the day but later recovered to settle at 2,919.26 points or 8.18 per cent lower at 32,778.14.

Even National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty gave up 9600 level and slumped 868.25 points or 8.30 per cent and closed at 9590.15

