Image Source : PTI Mukesh Ambani's RIL mulls rights issue. What we know

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will announce its financials for the March quarter on April 30. As per reports, RIL is considering issuing equity shares to existing shareholders on a rights basis.

Reliance has been in the limelight lately after Facebook's mega $5.7 billion investment to buy a 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance telecom div Jio.

The RIL share price stands at Rs 1,430 at 09:20 am on April 29 and is trading 0.14% higher.

