RBI to issue new Rs 20 note soon

The Reserve Bank of India is all set to introduce the new Rs 20 note. The new note will be very different from the outgoing Rs 20 note with a different colour and a different size.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the new Rs 20 note will be a combination of yellow and green colour and will have Ellora caves in the background. The RBI has however made sure that even after the introduction of this new note, the outgoing Rs 20 note will continue to remain a legal tender.

As per sources the consignments of the new Rs 20 banknotes have started reaching the regional offices and will soon be available at your local bank.

If we compare the new Rs 20 banknote with the outgoing one, the new note is 20 per cent smaller in size with a size of 66mm x 129mm. The rest of the features are more or less the same.

Here are the features of the new Rs 20 note:

FRONT

1. Rs 20 written in its see-through register.

2. 20 written in Devnagari script.

3. Mahatma Gandhi's picture in the middle

4. 'RBI', 'Bharat', 'India' and '20' written in micro letters

5. Guarantee clause with the signature of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

6. Ashok Stambh on the right side of the new Rs 20 note.

BACK

1. Year of print written on left

2. Swachch Bharat logo and its slogan

3. Language strip

4. Ellora caves picture

