Indian economy exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Image Source : FILE Indian economy has exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Addressing FEDAI Annual Day programme, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that Indian economy has exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound. Das also said that the capital account convertibility will continue to be approached as a process, rather than as an event.

"We need to be watchful of demand sustainability after festive season,"said RBI Governor.

Keynote address by RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das https://t.co/MMKST1BZKE — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) November 26, 2020

RBI remains committed to maintain orderly functioning of financial markets, will act to mitigate any downside risks, he added.

'Our approach over the last few years has been to increase interaction with financial market players,' said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

'Calibrated opening up of economy can supplement domestic savings, help fund our growth requirements,' RBI Governor added.

Latest Business News