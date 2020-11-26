Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Indian economy exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Indian economy exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Addressing FEDAI Annual Day programme, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI remains committed to maintain orderly functioning of financial markets, will act to mitigate any downside risks.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2020 12:25 IST
Indian economy has exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Image Source : FILE

Indian economy has exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Addressing FEDAI Annual Day programme, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that Indian economy has exhibited stronger-than-expected rebound. Das also said that the capital account convertibility will continue to be approached as a process, rather than as an event.

"We need to be watchful of demand sustainability after festive season,"said RBI Governor.

RBI remains committed to maintain orderly functioning of financial markets, will act to mitigate any downside risks, he added.

'Our approach over the last few years has been to increase interaction with financial market players,' said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

'Calibrated opening up of economy can supplement domestic savings, help fund our growth requirements,' RBI Governor added.

 

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News