LPG Price Hike: Cooking gas cylinder to cost ₹794 in Delhi as rates up by ₹25

LPG Price Hike: The price of the LPG cylinder has been increased in Delhi by Rs 25 per cylinder from today. This is the third hike in February, which takes the cumulative hike to Rs 100 per cylinder in a month.

From today, a domestic gas cylinder will now cost Rs 794 in the national capital. A 14.2 Kg gas cylinder cost Rs 769 in Delhi earlier.

First, it was increased on February 4 by Rs 25 (cost: Rs 719) and then on February 14 by Rs 50 (cost: Rs 769). Since December cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 200 per cylinder.

In India, the state-run oil companies are tasked with determining the price of LPG gas cylinder which is revised on a monthly basis. It is highly affected by international fuels rates.

