ITR E-Filing Alert: New rules you must know before filing income tax return online

E-Filing ITR: Alert! Big changes in filing income tax return online

July 31 is the last day for filing income tax return. You can file ITR online through income tax's e-filing ITR website. This year, the government has introduced many changes in ITR form. It is important to know the changes before filing ITR to avoid any unwanted penalty later on.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget 2019 speech in Parliament had proposed a number of modifications which are going to impact individuals filing Income-Tax return (ITR).

Finance Minister announced few major changes concerning the income tax assessees, such as interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar to file an income tax return (ITR). She also announced measures to cut the time taken to file a tax return online and boost the accuracy of reporting individuals income.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced Centre's decision to make it mandatory to file income tax returns for the individuals depositing more than Rs. 1 crore in a current account annually.

Here's the list of rule changes in ITR filing that has come into effect:

Aadhaar-PAN interchangeable:

It means individuals who do not have PAN will be able to file income tax return by quoting Aadhaar number. It will be accepted instead of PAN under the Income Tax Act.

Filing ITR mandatory for:

Individuals depositing more than Rs. 1 crore in a current account in a year Individuals spending more than Rs. 1 lakh on electricity in a year Individuals spending more than Rs. 2 lakh on foreign travel in a year Individuals claiming a capital gain exemption (under Section 54/54F) that brings them within the exemption limit

E- ITR filing process – Part A and Part B:

Part A

Step 1: Download the IT Return Preparation Software from www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in for the relevant assessment year to your computer from the ‘Downloads’ section.

Or, you can use this link (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/downloads/incomeTaxReturnUtilit...)

Step 2: Select and download the Assessment Year then extract the zip file containing the utilities to the folder.

Step 3: Using the downloaded Software, input all the information regarding your income, tax payments, deductions, etc. Enter the personal details, tax payments or TDS by clicking on the ‘Pre-fill’ button.

Step 4: Enter all required data and click on ‘Calculate’ to compute the tax, interest liability and final figure of Refund or Tax payable

Step 5: If Tax is payable, pay it immediately. Repeat the above step so that tax payable becomes zero.

Step 6: Generate and save the Income Tax Return data in XML format in on your computer.

Part B:

Step 1: Login to e-Filing website with User ID, Password, Date of Birth or Date of Incorporation and enter the Captcha code.

Step 2: Go to e-File and click on “Upload Return”.

Step 3: Select the appropriate ITR, Assessment Year and XML file previously saved in Part A (using browse button).

Step 4: Upload Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), if applicable (Ensure the DSC is registered with e-Filing)

Step 5: Click on “Submit” button.

Step 6: On successful submission, ITR-V would be displayed (if DSC is not used).

Step 7: Click on the link and download the ITR-V. ITR-V will also be sent to the registered email.

Note: If the return is not uploaded with DSC, the ITR-V Form should be printed, signed and submitted to CPC within 120 days from the date of e-Filing.

