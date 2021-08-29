IGL hikes CNG, PNG price in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad | Check revised rate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IGL hikes CNG, PNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad | Check revised rate

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday increased the compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) prices in Delhi and adjacent cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. This revision will come in effect from 6 am on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

"IGL has revised the retail prices of CNG & PNG to partially offset the increase in the input cost of natural gas being sourced as a result of increased dependence on eight times costlier R-LNG as compared to domestic gas," the Indraprastha Gas Limited said in a tweet.

"While sales volumes have increased substantially, the domestic gas allocation has remained constant due to lower average volumes of previous months," the company further tweeted.

Notably, the natural gas supplier has hiked CNG prices by Rs.45.20 in Delhi while PNG prices were raised by Rs.30.91 per SCM (standard cubic meter).

Other than Delhi, the IGL also hiked CNG and PNG prices in the neighbouring Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

IGL CNG, PNG revised rate:

In NCT of Delhi, the CNG price is to be Rs.45.20/- per kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 29th August 2021. While in NCT of Delhi, the PNG price is to be Rs.30.91/- per SCM.

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price is to be Rs.50.90/- per kg and in Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the PNG price is to be Rs.30.86/- per SCM

In Gurugram, PNG price to be Rs.29.10/- per SCM.

In Kaithal, CNG price to be Rs.52.30/- per kg.

In Karnal, CNG price to be Rs.52.30/- per kg and PNG price to be Rs.29.71/- per SCM.

In Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, CNG price to be Rs.58.15/- per kg and PNG price is to be Rs.33.92/- per SCM, repectively.

In Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur, the CNG price is to be Rs.61.40/- per kg,

In Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand, CNG price is to be Rs.59.80/- per kg

