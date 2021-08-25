Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Govt approves highest ever FRP on sugarcane, move to benefit 5 crore farmers

Sugarcane FRP hike: The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday decided to hike Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) on sugarcane. The decision to approve highest ever FRP on sugarcane of Rs 269 per quintal was taken during a Cabinet meeting.

The move is likely to benefit nearly 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said during a press briefing.

The decision to hike to sugarcane FRP is being seen as a step to woo the farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where assembly elections are due next year.

To be updated.

Latest Business News