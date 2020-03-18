Gold price today: Yellow metal rises after falling over ₹5,500/gram; inches towards ₹40,000

Gold futures rose moderately on Wednesday's session as the market rebounds in the opening session after investors shifted to haven assets in a risk-off environment amid rising coronavirus cases across the world, including India.

Gold April futures were up 0.09 per cent to Rs 40,280 per 10 grams. Silver futures were up 1.26 per cent to Rs 35,900 per kg.

With rising cases of Coronavirus affecting markets in India and abroad, gold prices continued to decline. On MCX, April gold futures fell 2% or about ₹800 to ₹38,755 per 10 gram. Gold had shed about ₹5,000 per 10 gram in the previous five sessions, falling from ₹44,500 levels.

Gold prices on March 18, 2020

Gold on Tuesday went lower by Rs 80 to Rs 39,719 per 10 gram in the national capital following weak global cues and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also declined by Rs 734 to Rs 35,948 per kg against Monday's close of Rs 36,682 per kg.

