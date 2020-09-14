Gold Price Today: Gold down by Rs 24, silver rises Rs 222

Image Source : FILE Gold down by Rs 24, silver rises Rs 222

Gold prices declined marginally by Rs 24 to Rs 52,465 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,489 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices, however, rose by Rs 222 to Rs 69,590 per kilogram from Rs 69,368 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were marginally down by Rs 24 on rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared some of its early gains and settled 5 paise higher at 73.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking muted domestic equities.

In the international market, gold jumped to USD 1,945.5 per ounce, while silver traded flat at USD 26.87 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed range-bound trading on mixed global cues over weaker dollar and economic growth concerns over rising virus cases," Patel added.

Investors are awaiting fresh triggers from the upcoming US Federal Open Market Committee meet, he said.

