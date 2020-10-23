Dr Reddy's isolates data centres services following cyber-attack

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has detected a cyber attack in its Information Technology infrastructure

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has detected a cyber attack in its Information Technology infrastructure. In a filing with stock exchanges on Thursday, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals company said that it has isolated its data centre services as a precautionary measure.

"In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, the company has isolated all data centre services to take required preventive actions," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently received regulatory approvals to conduct human trials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by a Russian research institute.

Commenting on the development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr Reddys Laboratories said, "We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident."

The intimation by the drug maker did not mention the source of attack on its IT infrastructure.

Last week, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has received approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 2/3 human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. This will be a multi-centre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity check, the Hyderabad-based drug major said in a statement.

"This is a significant development that allows us to commence the clinical trial in India and we are committed to bringing in a safe and efficacious vaccine to combat the pandemic," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said.

Last month, Dr Reddy's and RDIF (Russian sovereign wealth fund) had entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy's upon regulatory approval in the country.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform.

Sputnik V is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in Russia and the proposed number of subjects is 40,000. Additionally, phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine has commenced in the UAE last week.

With PTI Inputs

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage