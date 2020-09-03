Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Duhai Depot contract bagged by VNC-KEC JV

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi-Meerut RRTS elevated corridor Duhai Depot contract bagged by VNC-KEC JV.

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) Duhai Depot cum workshop construction project has been given to Vijay Nirman Company Pvt. Ltd. – KEC International Ltd after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the project. VNC-KEC International bagged the tender under Package 5A. The tender was opened on September 1, 2020. Vijay Nirman Company Pvt. Ltd. – KEC International Ltd had bid project cost for Rs 279.07 crore.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS is a 82.15 km long project with its priority section of 18 km upto Duhai Depot is expected to be completed by 2023. The Duhai Depot is located at the end of 18 km section near Sahibabad - Duhai EPE.

Vijay Nirman Company Pvt. Ltd. – KEC International Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder among 5 others including:

URC Construction Pvt Ltd.

Sam (India) Builtwell Pvt. Ltd.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

IRCON International Ltd.

Bombardier Transportation had earlier won the rolling stock tender for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS. The tender cost is approximately Rs 2,577 crore and it includes procurement as well as maintenance of the train sets.

The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have economy as well as business class (one coach per train) and a coach reserved for women passengers.

According to the statement issued by the NCRTC, the nodal agency executing the first RRTS project of the country, the entire rolling stock for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be manufactured in India, marking 100 per cent local manufacturing.

The train sets will be manufactured by Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited at their Savli plant in Gujarat under the "Make in India" initiative of the central government, it stated.

The RRTS train will be designed keeping in mind high acceleration and high deceleration that the train needs to undergo, given the maximum operational speed of 160 kmph and stations at every 5-10 kilometres.

As per the terms, the delivery of the rolling stock will start in 2022, the NCRTC, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said.

"The broad scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 30 train sets of six cars each for operating regional transit services and then train sets of three cars each for operating local Meerut transit services," it stated.

As against the "Make in India" bid requirement of at least 75 per cent quantity to be mandatorily manufactured in India and purchase preference to be given to manufacturers using more than 50 per cent local content, the winning bid offered to manufacture 100 per cent of the rolling stock in the country using 83 per cent local content.

"With the contract going to Bombardier Transportation India Private Limited, all 40 train sets will be manufactured in India."

"So, there will be 100 per cent local manufacturing, we will exceed the 75 per cent requirement," said Sudhir Kumar Sharma, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

Enough space for luggage, CCTV cameras, and other modern amenities will mark other features of the train, the NCRTC said.

ALSO READ | Delhi-Mumbai greenfield expressway likely by 2024: Key features

ALSO READ | Pragati Ka Highway: Delhi to Meerut in 45 mins. Expressway to be ready by December

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage