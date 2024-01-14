Consecration ceremony: 'Lord Ram came in my dream, said won't go to Ayodhya', says Tej Pratap Yadav | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, Bihar minister and the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, said Lord Ram came in his dream and said he won't go to Ayodhya on January 22, the Ram Temple consecration day.

The video in which the RJD leader was seen saying Ram ji had come to him in a dream and told him that he was not going to Ayodhya went viral on social media.

A few days ago, when Tej Pratap Yadav was asked about going to Ayodhya on January 22, he said that he is a devotee of Lord Krishna and he goes to Vrindavan. However, he did not tell whether he would go to Ayodhya on 22nd or not.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Ram temple after the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is getting decked up for the "Pran Pratishtha" at the temple on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other several dignitaries will attend it. Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust -- Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to official sources. The invitation cards are being delivered to guests.

