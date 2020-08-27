Image Source : PTI HMSI forays into 180-200cc bike segment in India with muscular, sporty & advanced Hornet 2.0

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has forayed into 180-200cc bike segment in the country with the launch of all-new model Hornet 2.0, priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom Gurgaon). The new model comes with all-new 184cc BS-VI powertrain, new platform and features like engine stop-start system, among others.

The bookings of the Hornet 2.0 have already started at the company's official website, as well as its authorised dealerships. Honda will start deliveries of the new bike by 1st week of September.

Price & colors

The new Hornet 2.0 will be available in four stunning colors - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. The Hornet 2.0 is attractively priced at Rs. 126,345 ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana).

Advanced Technology

Golden Upside Down (USD) front fork - a first in sub 200cc segment

- a first in sub 200cc segment NEW Fully Digital Negative Liquid Crystal Meter displays advanced information

displays advanced information Dual, Petal Disc Brakes with single channel ABS for utmost sense of control

for utmost sense of control NEW Engine Stop Switch for convenience during brief stops

for convenience during brief stops Wider tubeless tyres (Front–110mm & Rear-140mm)

(Front–110mm & Rear-140mm) Hazard Switch for emergency stops in low visibility condition

Special value for customers

Special 6-year warranty package on Hornet 2.0

Attractively priced at Rs. 126,345 ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana)

"It is the beginning of Honda's new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata told reporters.

Atsushi Ogata said the bike would also be exported to various global markets. Replying to a query, Ogata said the company would look at introducing various other models in the premium segment during the course of the year.

HMSI used to sell 160cc CB Hornet 160R in India, which got discontinued after the implementation of BS-VI emission norms from April 1 this year.

