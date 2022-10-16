Weekly Horoscope (17 Oct to 23 Oct): Libra & Scorpio need to control expenditure; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Know the weekly horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly Horoscope (17 Oct to 23 Oct): This week, money will be an important factor for all zodiac signs and will require extra attention. While for Libra, Scorpio and Pisces, extra expenditure is predicted, people of Aries and Taurus zodiac signs will see money spent due to health-related issues. Know from Chirag Daruwalla how the third week of October will turn out to be for you and if the changes will be beneficial or not. Also, know by what measures you can make the most of this week.

Aries

Ganesha says this week you will spend money on education, children, investment in risky sectors, entertainment, and love affairs. Your health will be fine throughout the week and your confidence will not be lost either. In the middle of the week, you will confidently control your enemies and expenses. Traveling will give you pleasure. You can plan to manage your expenses and competitive exams. You can prove to be a good strategist in shaping the marketing plan to face the tough competition of the market. You will be very involved in your married life during the remaining days of the week. Luck and a life partner's advice will help you to earn more profit. Partners will also be happy with you. There can be a good rapport between you and your spouse. This can increase happiness in your married life.

Taurus

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications that you will spend money on the health of your mother and the maintenance of your vehicle and house. There may be chances of going to your native place, but you will not be happy due to some mental problems. Problems of quick change in your mood can come to the fore. You are advised not to take up any new work at this time and also avoid going on trips and keep patience so that unnecessary mental stress does not overwhelm you. There are chances in the middle of the week that you will spend more money on the education and health of your children than before. It is a favorable time to invest in gambling, lottery, stock market, and speculative activities. Your emotional connection will remain strong. In the last part of the week, your money will also be spent on solving litigation-related matters and health problems. Bankers will have to refrain from paying bribes at this time. Avoid indulging in illegal activities.

Read: Mars Transit In Gemini: Unfavourable for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius; Know about other zodiac signs

Gemini

Ganesha says your social activities will be at a high level at the beginning of the week. Your social standing will increase. Your work efficiency will also improve due to better social relations. With the help of family members, relatives, and friends, your efficiency will be excellent. This whole week will be favorable for your financial condition. In the middle of the week, you will experience mental pressure and stress, the reason for this will be your family property issues. In the remaining part of the week, there will be new opportunities for the expansion of self-education, a bright future for children, the development of better emotional relationships, better means of entertainment, and investment in the share market.

Cancer

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, there are indications that there will be an increase in mutual attachment and wealth accumulation in your family at this time. You can expect family prosperity. By maintaining sweetness in your speech, you will get everyone's cooperation and support. Your physical and mental health will be good in the middle of the week. Your efficiency will increase due to the moral support of family members. Apart from this, you will earn prestige by participating in social activities. You will put in a lot of effort to improve your trading skills. The last part of the week is indicating that you will be interested in pursuing property-related matters. This is the right time to do house maintenance and vehicle repairs.

Leo

Ganesha says this week all your energy will be on maintaining prosperity, progress, and unity in the family. At the beginning of the week, there are signs of excessive attachment, harmony, and mutual cooperation in the family. The support of family members will help you in accumulating money in the middle of the week. The support of the child and the advice of the mother will play an important role in increasing the prosperity of your family. There is a possibility of some auspicious ceremony taking place in the middle of the week. There may be a change in your mood (disposition) in the middle of the week. Due to this, some problems may arise. This is an auspicious time to worship Kali Devi. You are advised not to get involved in any kind of debate in the middle of the week, otherwise, your mental peace may get affected unnecessarily. You will spend most of the weekend with your near and dear ones. You will get the affection of your friends and relatives.

Read: October Horoscope 2022: With Dussehra & Diwali, Know monthly prediction of all zodiac signs

Virgo

Ganesha says your mental state will not be favorable at the beginning of the week. It is better that you do not get involved in any kind of debate. Keep yourself calm and do yoga and meditation regularly. With no such tension in the middle of the week, your confidence will again be high. You will feel happy with the support of everyone in the workplace and in the family. You will be everyone's favorite. At the end of the week, there will be an atmosphere of love, happiness, peace, mutual harmony, and financial prosperity in your house. There will be unity among all the members of the family and all the members of the family will try to bring prosperity and development to the family. Everyone's participation will be in improving family matters.

Libra

Ganesha says your gains will be at the average level at the beginning of the week. You can expect cooperation and support from your elder brother. They will give you cooperation and support but it may not prove beneficial for you. In the middle of the week, due to the effect of planetary positions, there may be financial losses and there is every possibility of unnecessary expenditure of energy and money. Don't lose patience and have the confidence to come out of this negative situation. Apart from this, you may have to face humiliation without any fault this week. This will disappoint you. Stay optimistic and may postpone for some time to start new activities. The last part of the week is indicating lethargy, fatigue, physical weakness, and lack of confidence and energy. You will have to make more effort than ever to come out of this exhausting and hopeless state. Your success will be of the average level in restoring efficiency and confidence in the workplace.

Scorpio

Ganesha says the starting time of the week is favorable for getting desired support from your subordinates. Your superiors will appreciate your actions. Your business and profit will increase. Employed people can get some good news related to the promotion. Worshiping Goddess Kali in the middle of the week will prove beneficial in controlling the effects of malefic planets. The last part of the week is not favorable for completing important work. Apart from this, time is also not favorable for starting new work. Your expenses may go out of control. Some travel can be tiring and cause loss of your health and money. Due to this, there can be a situation of change in your mood. Avoid getting upset, postpone important tasks, and try to do things with patience and confidence.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says the work situation may improve in the beginning of the week, but this week is not auspicious for health and mental condition. At this time you are advised not to be aggressive and do the work with confidence. If possible, it would be beneficial to postpone the work for some time. You may be worried about the health of your spouse this week. The situation may improve in the middle of the week. The idea of going to a tourist destination with your spouse can invigorate you. This journey will relieve you from stress and can also bring compatibility in married life. Due to your excellent performance on the remaining days of the week, there will be a sudden increase in your wealth and income. Support, advice, and support from siblings and spouses will increase your money flow.

Capricorn

Ganesha says the beginning of the week will be more depressing, yet your happiness and confidence will remain due to sudden financial gains. At this time, some of your disappointment will be removed due to hidden benefits. The middle part of the week is auspicious for worshiping Goddess Kali. Luck may favor you at this time. You are likely to visit a temple this week. Due to the position of the planets, this time is especially favorable for you to do remedies. In the remaining part of the week, there will be hidden support from senior officers. This will keep you ahead on the professional front. You will get special recognition in dealing with complex issues of managerial disciplines. It will give you respect in government and authority sectors. But you may get jealous of some senior officials and may develop a tendency to conspire against you. So avoid disclosing your plans.

Aquarius

Ganesha says married life will be pleasant at the beginning of the week but happiness will not be as per your expectation. Your relationship with your spouse can become better than before. As far as possible, do not keep any kind of misunderstanding with your spouse. Mid of week can be very bad for your health, happiness, confidence, and patience. The planetary position at this time has become full of unbearable despair and frustration for you. At this time you have to maintain your confidence and patience and your parents are advised to take care of your health. These may benefit from breathing exercises and meditation. The remaining days of the week will be favorable for the health of your parents, friends, and in-laws. You can go on a trip to refresh yourself. Along with this, your lack of confidence will also be fulfilled.

Pisces

Ganesha says according to the indications at the beginning of the week, money may be spent on resolving your health-related issues, debt, and litigation-related issues. Suddenly your expenses may increase and there is a possibility that you will go on a trip. Travels will also increase your income. In the middle of the week, you will have less confidence, yet mutual cooperation and coordination with your spouse will be good for the purpose of increasing income. There will be some mood-related problems in the remaining part of the week and sudden financial gains may come from the risky sectors, lottery, gambling, or some other unexpected source. These benefits will come to your family.

Read More Astrology News