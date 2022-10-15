Mars Transit In Gemini: Unfavourable for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius; Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mars Transit In Gemini

Mars Transit In Gemini: On October 16, Mars is entering Gemini from Taurus. This transit will have inauspicious and auspicious effects on all the 12 zodiac signs. Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius and others are going to face negative results after this transit. So let us know from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla for which zodiac signs the transit will be proved beneficial and for which it won't.

Aries

The effect of Mars while transiting for Aries will be mixed and Aries will face many unexpected results. Courage will increase. You will get the benefit of traveling to countries. Interest in religion and spiritual work will increase. Efforts made for service or citizenship in foreign companies will be favourable. With the help of your energy and valor, you will easily conquer even the sold situations.

Taurus

The mind will be disturbed due to family discord. Beware of health-related problems. Do not take money from anyone during this period. Keeping control of your desire and passion, you will be more successful, if you keep your plans confidential. Stay away from unnecessary disputes.

Gemini

While transiting, Mars will energise the Gemini natives, but they will struggle alot. Stay away from high-debt transactions during this period. The sources of income will increase and ancestral property will also be obtained. You will be appreciated at the workplace due to the decision taken earlier. If you want to apply for the central or state government, then the planet transit will be favourable from that point of view.

Cancer

Transiting to Cancer, Mars will cause you to face excessive workload and expenses. Bad news will be received from friends and relatives living abroad. If you want to buy land and property, then the transit of the planet will be auspicious. Decisions will also be in your favour in legal matters.

Leo

The effect of Mars while transiting for Leo is no less than a boon for you, which can get you the success. Good relations will be formed with senior officials. Efforts made in the direction of occupation will be successful. Social responsibilities will increase. There is also the possibility of childbirth and advent for a newly-married couple.

Virgo

For Virgos, the transit of Mars will increase their status and dignity. If you are looking to try your luck in governance, power, and politics, then the opportunity is good. If you want to apply for tender in government departments also, then the time will be favorable. If students want to go abroad for class, then the planet will be transiting and beneficial from that point of view too.

Libra

The effect of Mars while transiting will be very mixed. It can give you unexpected results. With the help of your energy and courage, you will be able to easily control even complex situations. Interest in religion and spiritual work will increase. If you wish to work in foreign companies, then you can successfully apply for visa. Matters related to property will be in your favour.

Scorpio

The effect of Mars transit will bring more ups and downs, especially health-related concerns that can disturb you. Avoid disputes even in the workplace. It would be prudent to settle the legal matters outside court. Matters related to historic property will be resolved. Do not let the conditions of separatism arise in the family. Family responsibilities will increase.

Sagittarius

The effect of Mars transiting to Sagittarius will bring some more delay in matters related to marriage. The awaited work in the central or state government departments will be completed. Some estrangement may increase with the in-law's side. There are indications of the decision coming in your favor in the matters related to the court. There will be peace in the family.

Capricorn

Mars transit will bring great success for Capricorns. If you want to start any new work, then the result of the planet will be favourable from that point of view. In court cases, there are indications that the decision will come in your favour. There will be chances of traveling abroad. There are chances of getting good news from friends and relatives. Pay attention to health.

Aquarius

For Aquarians, the influence of Mars will face many unexpected results, especially for the students and the students appearing in the competition will have to make more efforts to get good marks in the examination. The economic condition will be strong. There will also be cooperation in the field of work. Do not let situations of dispute arise with the senior members of the family and elder brothers. There is a chance of getting a child for the new couple.

Pisces

Mars transit will cause many units for the Pisces natives. Chances of getting a promotion in a job and getting a new contract. Bad news can be received from relatives. Avoid facing family discord and mental disturbance. If there may be a health-related problem, then take some precautions.

