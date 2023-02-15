Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Date, Time, Significance, Puja Vidhi and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2023

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2023: Ekadashi of Falgun Krishna Paksha is known as Vijaya Ekadashi. Being observed on Thursday, February 16, 2023, it is considered to be one of the most auspicious days for the Hindus and is believed to bring good luck, victory wealth, and prosperity. There is a law to worship Lord Vishnu on Vijay Ekadashi. By fasting on this day, a person gets victory in every field and also he never has to face defeat.

This year Vijaya Ekadashi will be celebrated on both February 16 and 17. According to Udaya Tithi, the fast of Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on February 16. This fast is for the householders on 16 February. Whereas, Vaishnav devotees will observe this fast on February 17.

Vijaya Ekadashi auspicious time

- Vijaya Ekadashi on Thursday, February 16, 2023, Tithi Begins - 05:32 AM

- Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 02:49 AM on February 17, 2023

- Parana Time - 08:01 AM to 09:13 AM, Feb 17, 2023

Auspicious coincidence on Vijaya Ekadashi

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, a special coincidence is taking place on the day of Ekadashi. This time Ekadashi fast is falling on Thursday and this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In such a situation, by keeping fast on Vijaya Ekadashi, you can also get the virtuous results.

Vijaya Ekadashi Puja Method

According to religious scriptures, a person fasting on the day of Vijaya Ekadashi should start after taking bath in Brahma Muhurta.

After this, place the idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, sprinkle them with Gangajal.

Then perform aarti by applying roli and rice tilak.

Keep in mind that only ghee lamp should be lit during Lakshmi Pujan.

After worshiping do start with your daily work

Vijaya Ekadashi Mantra

The mantra for Vijaya Ekadashi is: "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" or "Om Namo Narayanaya." Chanting this mantra during the puja can help devotees achieve their goals.

ALSO READ: Sun Transit Feb 2023: Know the effect of Surya Gochar in Aquarius on zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News