Sun Transit Feb 2023: Know the effect of Surya Gochar in Aquarius on zodiac signs

Sun Transit Feb 2023: According to Vedic astrology, sometimes auspicious and inauspicious yogas are created by the position of the planets due to the change of the planets. The effect of this can be seen in the lives of people of all zodiac signs. According to Panchang, Shani Dev transited in Aquarius on January 17, 2023. After about a month, the Sun God is entering this sign on February 13, 2023. There will be a conjunction of Saturn and Sun in Aquarius, due to which an inauspicious yoga will be created. Sun-Saturn conjunction in transit is also a big event that affects all 12 zodiac signs. According to astrology, bad effects will be seen on the natives of some zodiac signs during this period.

Know what is in store for you with Sun transit in Aquarius-

Aries

Ganesha says that for the people of Aries, there will be profit in the place. A person's income and communication are known from this feeling. The combined vision of both planets will be on your fifth house. Due to this alliance, the people of the Aries zodiac are going to get fruits like Raja Yoga. At this time you will get help from your brother and friends. The people working with the government are going to get tremendous success at this time. At this time you are going to get opportunities to start your own business. There will be a success in work related to oil, iron, and mining.

Taurus

Ganesha says that for the people of the Taurus zodiac, due to the combination of both planets, the place of work and skills are considered. Due to this alliance, you will get the fruit of Raja Yoga. At this time you will also be honored at your workplace. You will be happy after completing some work that has been stuck for a long time. At this time you will get cooperation from the government. If someone is looking to buy a house then the time is good.

Gemini

Ganesha says that for the people of the Gemini zodiac, due to the combination of both the planets, luck, religion, and guru are considered. Due to this alliance, you are going to get full support for your luck. At this time, the journey done in connection with small work will be beneficial for you. Some auspicious work will also be organized in your family. Due to Sun and Saturn, you will get the opportunity to go on a religious journey. You can also get help from your father.

Cancer

Ganesha says that for Cancerians, both Sun and Saturn are Marakesh. The alliance of both planets is thought of as the natives of the Cancer zodiac. The combined effect of both planets will be on your wealth. At this time Shani will be the one to give the fruit of Dhaiya. Cancer natives may get hurt due to this combination. You have to drive carefully. At this time you are advised to keep your speech sweet. The people who do business have to be careful in the transaction of money. During this time, relations with your junior or senior at the workplace may deteriorate, so avoid debate.

Leo

Ganesha says that for the people of the Leo zodiac, the combination of both planets is considered for married life and partnership. The combined effect of both planets is now going to be on your Ascendant only. With this combination, you can see some tension in your married life. At this time, the tendency of arrogance and pride can be seen in you. At this time you also have to take full care of your health. If you are going to start any new work, then it is going to be appropriate to postpone it for the time being.

Virgo

Ganesha says that the Saturn-Sun conjunction will give auspicious results for the people of Virgo. People doing business will get more profits. On the other hand, people looking for a new job can get many job offers. Due to its effect, the people working abroad are going to get successful. At this time you may also get a big job offer. Your enemies will be destroyed by the effect of both planets. At this time you can get benefits from the government.

Libra

Ganesha says that for the people of the Libra zodiac, due to the combination of the planets Sun and Saturn, the love, education, and children of the person are considered. The combined effect of both planets is going to be in your benefit position. Due to its effect, the people preparing for the job will get to taste the success. If the same person associated with the investment market invests money carefully, it is good. At this time you are going to get the support of your family members and friends. For the business class, this transit will fulfill all their dreams.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that for the people of the Scorpio zodiac, due to the combination of both the planets Sun and Saturn, the mental strength and physical happiness of the person are considered. In such a situation, at this time you should take care of the health of the mother. Along with this, Shani's bed is also moving on you at this time. That's why you may have mental distress. During this time you can also suffer a loss in business. At this time, the relationship with the senior at the workplace will not be good.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that With the combination of both the planets Sun and Saturn, the people of Sagittarius will get success in every field. Will get full support of luck. The work that has been stalled for a long time will once again start smoothly. The courage and valor of the native are considered. In this transit, you are seen to be benefiting from travel. A big deal can happen through a religious journey. At this time you can get financial help from your father.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the conjunction of both planets is now going to happen in the second house for Capricorn. From this sense, the speech and accumulated wealth of the person are considered. At this time you will get fame due to the effect of your speech. The investment made in any company will increase wealth. You have to avoid family disputes at this time. At this time you are advised to drive carefully. Respect increased in society. Along with this, a good time will be spent with the family.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that the combination of the Sun and Saturn can also cause some problems for the people of Aquarius. Because both the planets are meeting in this zodiac. In such a situation, there will be the most negative impact on the life of the natives of this zodiac. That's why do every work with a little thought. At this time, the people who are thinking of starting a new job will have to wait longer. At this time you also have to take care of your health. Tension can remain in married life at this time, so you have to understand the feelings of your partner.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the alliance of both planets is thought of as expenditure, foreign, solitude, and imprisonment for the natives of Pisces. At this time you are seen getting success in foreign affairs. Those people who want to study abroad will get successful. Due to this transit, you may also get a big and good job offer. However, at this time you have to take care of your health.

